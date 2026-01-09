Lam Research Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 24 analysts have released ratings for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 12 8 4 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 7 5 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $177.88, with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $135.00. Marking an increase of 19.08%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $149.38.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Lam Research. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $200.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $265.00 $210.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $195.00 $180.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $170.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $158.00 $137.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $190.00 $175.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $155.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $165.00 $113.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $200.00 $135.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $180.00 $175.00 Krish Sankar TD Cowen Raises Buy $170.00 $145.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $135.00 Ed Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $200.00 $120.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $170.00 $162.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $137.00 $125.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $175.00 $120.00 Charles Shi Needham Raises Buy $160.00 $150.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $142.00 $83.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $162.00 $130.00 Brian Chin Stifel Raises Buy $135.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lam Research. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lam Research compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Lam Research's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Lam Research's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lam Research

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Lam Research displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Lam Research's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lam Research's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.64%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lam Research's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 7.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

