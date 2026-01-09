6 Analysts Have This To Say About Independence Realty Trust

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Independence Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $20.25, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. This current average has decreased by 0.39% from the previous average price target of $20.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Independence Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kim BMO Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $20.00 Ami Probandt UBS Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Barry Oxford Colliers Securities Lowers Neutral $18.50 $20.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $20.00 Ami Probandt UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Independence Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Independence Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Independence Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Independence Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Independence Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Independence Realty Trust: A Closer Look

Independence Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It owns and operates multifamily apartment properties, across non-gateway U.S markets, including Louisville, Memphis, Atlanta, and Raleigh. The company is focused on gaining scale within key amenity-rich submarkets that offer school districts, retail, and various employment centers.

A Deep Dive into Independence Realty Trust's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Independence Realty Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.37%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Independence Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.12%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Independence Realty Trust's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Independence Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.66, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

