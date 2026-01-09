Analyst Expectations For Confluent's Future

25 analysts have shared their evaluations of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 5 9 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 7 0 0 4 9 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $28.76, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $25.71, the current average has increased by 11.86%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Confluent. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tyler Radke Citigroup Raises Neutral $31.00 $26.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $31.00 $27.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $29.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $31.00 $26.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $31.00 $30.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $31.00 - Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Maintains Buy $29.00 $29.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $30.00 $27.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $26.00 $24.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $26.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Buy $29.00 $27.00 Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $30.00 $24.00 Mark Cash Raymond James Raises Outperform $30.00 $25.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Hold $25.00 $21.00 Chirag Ved Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $23.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $27.00 $24.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $25.00 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $26.00 $20.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $28.00 $27.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $27.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Confluent. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Confluent compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Confluent's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Confluent's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Confluent's Background

Confluent Inc provides a data streaming platform that enables customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers and can be deployed as a fully managed cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering. Its products include Confluent Cloud, a self-managed software offering, Confluent Platform, a managed service offering where the raw data resides inside a customer's cloud environment, and WarpStream, among others. Confluent also offers professional services and education services. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from its business in the United States and the rest from International markets.

Key Indicators: Confluent's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Confluent's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Confluent's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -22.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Confluent's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Confluent's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Confluent's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

