Assessing Orchestra BioMed Hldgs: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs, revealing an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.19% increase from the previous average price target of $14.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $12.00 $11.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Announces Buy $15.00 - Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Orchestra BioMed Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Orchestra BioMed Hldgs

Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc is a biomedical innovation company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships. Its partnership-enabled business model focuses on forging strategic collaborations with medical device companies to drive the commercialization of the products it develops. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusionBalloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Financial Milestones: Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.77%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2419.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -94.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -28.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.37, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

