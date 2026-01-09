What Analysts Are Saying About A.O. Smith Stock

A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $75.5, along with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. This current average has decreased by 6.01% from the previous average price target of $80.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of A.O. Smith's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Saree Boroditsky Jefferies Announces Hold $75.00 - Matt Summerville DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $77.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $80.00 $89.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to A.O. Smith. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of A.O. Smith compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of A.O. Smith compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for A.O. Smith's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of A.O. Smith's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About A.O. Smith

A.O. Smith manufactures a broad lineup of water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products. The company has two reporting segments: North America (75% of sales) and rest of world (25% of sales). A.O. Smith is the leading manufacturer of water heaters in North America for the residential and commercial markets, with approximately 37% and 54% market share, respectively. Residential water heaters account for most of North American sales and are distributed equally through wholesale and retail channels. Most of A.O. Smith's international revenue is from China, a market the company entered during the mid-1990s. However, the firm announced a strategic review of its China operations.

Understanding the Numbers: A.O. Smith's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, A.O. Smith showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.42% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: A.O. Smith's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 7.15%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): A.O. Smith's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: A.O. Smith's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

