A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Medtronic Through 13 Analysts

Ratings for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) were provided by 13 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 6 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 4 5 0 0 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Medtronic, presenting an average target of $110.0, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.76% from the previous average price target of $102.08.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Medtronic among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lee Hambright Bernstein Raises Outperform $112.00 $111.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $116.00 $111.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $107.00 $110.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $111.00 $109.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $110.00 $103.00 Cecilia Furlong Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $117.00 $107.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $118.00 $111.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Raises Neutral $102.00 $95.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $114.00 $100.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $109.00 $103.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $111.00 $81.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Neutral $100.00 $90.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $103.00 $96.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Medtronic. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Medtronic compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Medtronic's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Medtronic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Medtronic analyst ratings.

Discovering Medtronic: A Closer Look

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, transcatheter heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, ablation laser therapy, and surgical tools. The company primarily markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States, Western Europe, and Japan. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

Key Indicators: Medtronic's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Medtronic displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 October, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 15.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.6.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.