Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss Westinghouse Air Brake Stock

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 2 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $235.12, a high estimate of $258.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a 4.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $225.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Westinghouse Air Brake among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Mohr Citigroup Raises Buy $258.00 $245.00 Scott Group Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $245.00 - Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $224.00 $221.00 Ben Mohr Citigroup Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Jerry Revich Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $221.00 - Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $228.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $240.00 $235.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $215.00 $200.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Westinghouse Air Brake. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Westinghouse Air Brake compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Westinghouse Air Brake's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Westinghouse Air Brake's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Westinghouse Air Brake

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Westinghouse Air Brake's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

