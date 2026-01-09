A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Regency Centers Through 7 Analysts

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $77.71, a high estimate of $82.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average represents a 2.51% decrease from the previous average price target of $79.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Regency Centers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $74.00 $77.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $79.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $81.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $81.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $82.00 $83.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $76.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $81.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Regency Centers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Regency Centers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Regency Centers's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Regency Centers's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Regency Centers analyst ratings.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is one of the largest shopping center-focused retail REITs. The company's portfolio includes an interest in 483 properties, which includes over 57 million square feet of retail space following the completion of the Urstadt Biddle acquisition in August 2023. The portfolio is geographically diversified with 22 regional offices and no single market representing more than 12% of total company net operating income. Regency's retail portfolio is primarily composed of grocery-anchored centers, with 80% of properties featuring a grocery anchor and grocery stores representing 20% of annual base rent.

Regency Centers's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Regency Centers's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Regency Centers's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.34%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Regency Centers's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Regency Centers's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.82%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Regency Centers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.