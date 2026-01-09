Beyond The Numbers: 47 Analysts Discuss NVIDIA Stock

In the latest quarter, 47 analysts provided ratings for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 23 23 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 5 2 0 0 0 11 18 1 0 0 7 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $263.34, a high estimate of $352.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.04% from the previous average price target of $237.15.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of NVIDIA's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $275.00 $245.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 William Stein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Maintains Buy $275.00 $275.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Maintains Outperform $275.00 $275.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $350.00 $280.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $270.00 $220.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $250.00 $215.00 Blayne Curtis Jefferies Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $265.00 $265.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $352.00 $261.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $230.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Buy $255.00 $228.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $245.00 $235.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Jim Kelleher Argus Research Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Raises Outperform $230.00 $210.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $245.00 $240.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Ben Reitzes Melius Research Raises Buy $320.00 $300.00 N. Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $240.00 $240.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $250.00 $220.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $215.00 $180.00 Stacy Rasgon Bernstein Raises Outperform $275.00 $225.00 Ruben Roy Stifel Raises Buy $250.00 $212.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $265.00 $220.00 John Vinh Keybanc Maintains Overweight $250.00 $250.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $230.00 $210.00 Rick Schafer Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $265.00 $225.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $240.00 $210.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $240.00 $215.00 Ananda Barush Loop Capital Raises Buy $350.00 $250.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $210.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $205.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $235.00 Frank Lee HSBC Raises Buy $320.00 $200.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $205.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NVIDIA. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of NVIDIA compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NVIDIA's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NVIDIA's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Breaking Down NVIDIA's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, NVIDIA showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 62.49% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 55.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): NVIDIA's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 29.14%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): NVIDIA's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.14%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NVIDIA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.09, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

