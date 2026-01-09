Where Nucor Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 7 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $174.83, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $147.00. This current average has increased by 7.81% from the previous average price target of $162.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Nucor is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $180.00 $165.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $176.00 $178.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $178.00 $167.00 Christopher LeFemina Jefferies Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $200.00 $175.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $167.00 $147.00 Alexander Hacking Citigroup Raises Buy $180.00 $150.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $168.00 $165.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $172.00 Timna Tanners Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $147.00 $140.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $165.00 $152.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $172.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nucor. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Nucor compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nucor's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nucor's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Nucor: A Closer Look

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company's reportable segments are steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. A majority of its revenue is derived from the steel mills segment, which is engaged in producing sheet steel (hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized), plate steel, structural steel (wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet piling), and bar steel products. Nucor manufactures steel principally from scrap steel and scrap steel substitutes using electric arc furnaces (EAFs) along with continuous casting and automated rolling mills. The steel mills segment sells its products mainly to steel service centers, fabricators, and manufacturers located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Understanding the Numbers: Nucor's Finances

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nucor's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.47%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nucor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.94% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nucor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.75%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Nucor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

