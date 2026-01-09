Demystifying Eastman Chemical: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $71.86, along with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.01% lower than the prior average price target of $74.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Eastman Chemical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $74.00 $76.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight $70.00 $70.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $70.00 $75.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Buy $73.00 $75.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $70.00 $80.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eastman Chemical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Eastman Chemical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Eastman Chemical's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Eastman Chemical's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eastman Chemical analyst ratings.

Delving into Eastman Chemical's Background

Established in 1920 to produce chemicals for Eastman Kodak, Eastman Chemical has grown into a global specialty chemical company with manufacturing sites around the world. The company generates the majority of its sales outside of the United States, with a strong presence in Asian markets. During the past several years, Eastman has sold noncore businesses, choosing to focus on higher-margin specialty product offerings.

Eastman Chemical's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Eastman Chemical's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.63%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Eastman Chemical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.13% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eastman Chemical's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eastman Chemical's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.31%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.88.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.