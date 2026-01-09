Deep Dive Into TD Synnex Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 1 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $177.4, a high estimate of $193.00, and a low estimate of $163.00. This current average represents a 0.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $178.20.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of TD Synnex by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Vogt UBS Raises Buy $193.00 $187.00 Tim Long Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $163.00 $164.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $182.00 $182.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $172.00 $177.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $177.00 $181.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to TD Synnex. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of TD Synnex compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TD Synnex's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of TD Synnex's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering TD Synnex: A Closer Look

TD Synnex Corp is a distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. The company aggregates and distributes IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and data center infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and APJ.

Understanding the Numbers: TD Synnex's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TD Synnex's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.58%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: TD Synnex's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): TD Synnex's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5, TD Synnex adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

