Breaking Down Zillow Gr: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $81.67, along with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average has decreased by 9.59% from the previous average price target of $90.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Zillow Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Lowers Neutral $70.00 $100.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $68.00 $74.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $80.00 $85.00 Dae Lee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $95.00 $94.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $92.00 $95.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $94.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Zillow Gr. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zillow Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Zillow Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Zillow Gr's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Zillow Gr analyst ratings.

Discovering Zillow Gr: A Closer Look

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

Zillow Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Zillow Gr's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.35% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Zillow Gr's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zillow Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.21% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zillow Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.