Forecasting The Future: 12 Analyst Projections For Choice Hotels Intl

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 1 5 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 1 0 1 0 0 3 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $104.67, a high estimate of $126.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.98%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Choice Hotels Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $126.00 $111.00 Robin Farley UBS Lowers Neutral $118.00 $120.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $90.00 $124.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $95.00 $102.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $111.00 $128.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $95.00 $140.00 Micheal Bellisario Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $122.00 Trey Bowers Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $84.00 - John Staszak Argus Research Lowers Buy $120.00 $140.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Underweight $99.00 $101.00 Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $99.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $106.00 $121.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Choice Hotels Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Choice Hotels Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Choice Hotels Intl: A Closer Look

At year-end 2024, Choice Hotels operated 654,000 rooms across the economy, midscale, upscale, and extended-stay segments. Comfort Inn and Comfort Suites are the largest brands (26% of the company's total domestic rooms), while Ascend and Cambria (10%) are newer lifestyle and select-service brands. Choice closed on its Radisson acquisition in August 2022, which added about 70,000 rooms. Franchises account for 100% of total revenue, and the United States represented 78% of total rooms in 2024.

Choice Hotels Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Choice Hotels Intl displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Choice Hotels Intl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 40.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Choice Hotels Intl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 290.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Choice Hotels Intl's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.43%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Choice Hotels Intl's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 13.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

