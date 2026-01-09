Assessing Phoenix Education: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Phoenix Education (NYSE:PXED) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Phoenix Education and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $45.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $36.00. This current average represents a 10.45% decrease from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Phoenix Education among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Griffin Boss B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $54.00 $60.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Announces Outperform $45.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $36.00 $42.00 Griffin Boss B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $60.00 - Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Announces Hold $38.00 - Greg Parrish Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $45.00 - Stephanie Moore Jefferies Announces Buy $46.00 - George Tong Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $42.00 - Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Announces Outperform $45.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phoenix Education. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phoenix Education compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Phoenix Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Phoenix Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Phoenix Education's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Phoenix Education's Background

Phoenix Education Partners Inc. is a mission-driven organization operating at the forefront of the rapidly evolving post-secondary education market. it is an online education provider and a pioneer in its field. The company benefits from the dynamic interplay between technological innovation, education, employment, and economic trends. It is focused on delivering personalized, career-relevant, and affordable education to its students through its flexible learning model, skills-aligned curriculum, and accessible tuition costs.

Understanding the Numbers: Phoenix Education's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Phoenix Education's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.15% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phoenix Education's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phoenix Education's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phoenix Education's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.18%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3, Phoenix Education adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

