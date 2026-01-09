9 Analysts Have This To Say About Alphabet

Throughout the last three months, 9 analysts have evaluated Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $331.78, along with a high estimate of $400.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.36% from the previous average price target of $290.11.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Alphabet by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $375.00 $336.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $350.00 $335.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $400.00 $350.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $336.00 $310.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $340.00 $300.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $300.00 $260.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Outperform $275.00 $210.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $270.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alphabet's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV and YouTube Music, among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue. The firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) make up the rest.

Key Indicators: Alphabet's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Alphabet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 34.18%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.33%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

