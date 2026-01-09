Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Magnolia Oil & Gas

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Magnolia Oil & Gas, presenting an average target of $27.2, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.74% increase from the previous average price target of $27.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Magnolia Oil & Gas by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $27.00 - Tim Moore Clear Street Maintains Buy $31.00 $31.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $23.00 $25.00 William Janela Mizuho Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $29.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Magnolia Oil & Gas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnolia Oil & Gas compared to the broader market.

Unveiling the Story Behind Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid (NGL) reserves. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas, where the Company targets the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations. Its objective is to generate stock market value over the long term through consistent organic production growth, high full-cycle operating margins, and an efficient capital program with short economic paybacks. The company's operating segment is acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties located in the United States.

Breaking Down Magnolia Oil & Gas's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Magnolia Oil & Gas's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Magnolia Oil & Gas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnolia Oil & Gas's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.83%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnolia Oil & Gas's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.58%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Magnolia Oil & Gas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

