The Analyst Verdict: Dominion Energy In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 0 2 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $65.14, along with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.18% from the previous average price target of $63.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dominion Energy is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shelby Tucker TD Cowen Announces Hold $65.00 - Nicholas Campanella Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $63.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $59.00 $62.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $65.00 $67.00 Shahriar Pourreza Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $67.00 - Stephen D'Ambrisi RBC Capital Announces Sector Perform $70.00 - Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $66.00 $63.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Dominion Energy. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Dominion Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dominion Energy's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dominion Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dominion Energy

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Dominion Energy is an integrated energy company with over 30 gigawatts of electric generation capacity and more than 90,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. Dominion is constructing a rate-regulated 5.2 GW wind farm off the Virginia Beach coast.

Key Indicators: Dominion Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Dominion Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.87%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Dominion Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 21.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dominion Energy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Dominion Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.82.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

