What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About RPM International

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.0, a high estimate of $132.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. Highlighting a 3.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $130.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive RPM International. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $115.00 $117.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $127.00 $136.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $119.00 $127.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $128.00 $138.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $132.00 $121.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $145.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Buy $129.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to RPM International. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of RPM International compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of RPM International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of RPM International's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into RPM International's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering RPM International: A Closer Look

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue is from the construction products and North America.

Breaking Down RPM International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining RPM International's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.36% as of 31 August, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.73%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, RPM International adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

