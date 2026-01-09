A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On MarketAxess Holdings Through 7 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 2 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $201.57, with a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $182.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.41%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive MarketAxess Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $240.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $182.00 $188.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $204.00 $209.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Lowers Buy $205.00 $212.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $209.00 $247.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $188.00 $186.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $198.00 $194.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarketAxess Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MarketAxess Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of MarketAxess Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About MarketAxess Holdings

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company is primarily focused on credit based fixed income securities with its main trading products being US investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

Understanding the Numbers: MarketAxess Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MarketAxess Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.02% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 32.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MarketAxess Holdings's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.93%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarketAxess Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.42%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

