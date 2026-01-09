Demystifying Omada Health: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $25.57, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average represents a 4.59% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Omada Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $17.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Overweight $22.00 $29.00 Sean Dodge BMO Capital Announces Outperform $27.00 - Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $29.00 $28.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $27.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $26.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Omada Health. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Omada Health compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Omada Health's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Omada Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Omada Health Better

Omada Health Inc empowers individuals to make lasting health changes through personalized, virtual care between doctor's visits. The integrated platform of the company supports members with cardiometabolic conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, hypertension, musculoskeletal issues, and behavioral health needs. The company's specialized care tracks also assist members using GLP-1 medications. The Company delivers measurable health outcomes and value for employers, health plans, health systems, and pharmacy benefit managers.

Breaking Down Omada Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Omada Health's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 49.47% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omada Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.67%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Omada Health's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omada Health's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Omada Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

