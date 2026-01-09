Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Delta Air Lines

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 4 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Delta Air Lines, presenting an average target of $81.33, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. Observing a 12.44% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $72.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Delta Air Lines among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $85.00 $70.00 Tom Fitzgerald TD Cowen Raises Buy $82.00 $77.00 Catherine O'Brien Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $77.00 $68.00 Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $74.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $87.00 - Atul Maheswari UBS Raises Buy $90.00 $75.00 Michael Goldie BMO Capital Announces Outperform $80.00 - John Godyn Citigroup Announces Buy $77.00 - Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Delta Air Lines's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

A Deep Dive into Delta Air Lines's Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Delta Air Lines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.35% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Delta Air Lines's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.5% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

