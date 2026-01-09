Demystifying CareTrust REIT: Insights From 7 Analyst Reviews

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.86, a high estimate of $43.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.87% increase from the previous average price target of $39.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CareTrust REIT is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Raises Outperform $43.00 $42.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $43.00 $42.00 Joe Dickstein Jefferies Raises Buy $43.00 $41.00 Todd Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $40.00 $36.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $41.00 $38.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $42.00 - Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $41.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CareTrust REIT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CareTrust REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CareTrust REIT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of CareTrust REIT's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, financing, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. The company has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. It generates revenues by leasing healthcare-related properties to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements, under which the tenant is solely responsible for the costs related to the property.

A Deep Dive into CareTrust REIT's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: CareTrust REIT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 82.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CareTrust REIT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 71.66%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CareTrust REIT's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CareTrust REIT's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: CareTrust REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

