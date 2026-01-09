American Homes 4 Rent Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.08, along with a high estimate of $40.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.67%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive American Homes 4 Rent is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $37.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $33.00 $38.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $32.00 $33.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $37.00 $38.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $39.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $40.00 $41.00 Daniel Tricarico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $41.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $37.00 $40.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $39.00 $40.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Outperform $34.00 $36.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $38.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Homes 4 Rent. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Homes 4 Rent's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Homes 4 Rent analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, operating, and leasing single-family homes as rental properties throughout the United States. The company's real estate portfolio is largely comprised of single-family properties in urban markets in the Southern and Midwestern regions of the U.S. American Homes 4 Rent's land holdings also represent a sizable percentage of its total assets in terms of value. The company derives the vast majority of its income in the form of rental revenue from single-family properties through short-term or annual leases. The firm's geographical markets include Dallas, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charlotte, North Carolina in terms of the number of properties in each.

A Deep Dive into American Homes 4 Rent's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: American Homes 4 Rent's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Homes 4 Rent's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.84% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Homes 4 Rent's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Homes 4 Rent's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.74%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: American Homes 4 Rent's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

