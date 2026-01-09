Assessing Omega Healthcare Invts: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Omega Healthcare Invts (NYSE:OHI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Omega Healthcare Invts and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $47.11, accompanied by a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.87% from the previous average price target of $44.50.

The perception of Omega Healthcare Invts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Juan Sanabria BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $45.00 $45.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $50.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $44.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $45.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $50.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $45.00 $42.00 Nicholas Joseph Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $44.00 $41.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Omega Healthcare Invts. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Omega Healthcare Invts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Omega Healthcare Invts's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Omega Healthcare Invts

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust that invests in the United States real estate markets. Omega's portfolio focuses on long-term healthcare facilities. Omega has one reportable segment consisting of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties located in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its core business is to provide financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs), and to a lesser extent, independent living facilities (ILFs), rehabilitation and acute care facilities (specialty facilities) and medical office buildings (MOBs).

Omega Healthcare Invts's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Omega Healthcare Invts displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.88%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Omega Healthcare Invts's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 57.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Omega Healthcare Invts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Omega Healthcare Invts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.99, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

