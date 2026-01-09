Where Seadrill Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Seadrill and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $53.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 0.37%.

A clear picture of Seadrill's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Lewis BTIG Raises Buy $40.00 $33.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $35.00 $42.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Eddie Kim Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $33.00

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Seadrill compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Seadrill's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Seadrill's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd is an offshore drilling contractor company. The company is engaged in providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The primary business of the company is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow to ultra-deepwater areas in both benign and harsh environments. The geographical segments of the company are the United States, Brazil, Angola, Norway, Canada and others. The company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Key Indicators: Seadrill's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Seadrill displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Seadrill's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -3.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Seadrill's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Seadrill's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

