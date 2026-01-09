What Analysts Are Saying About Pacira BioSciences Stock

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pacira BioSciences and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $32.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 1.44% lower than the prior average price target of $32.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pacira BioSciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $27.00 - Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $38.00 - Les Sulewski Truist Securities Lowers Buy $28.00 $30.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacira BioSciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pacira BioSciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacira BioSciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Pacira BioSciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pacira BioSciences's Background

Pacira BioSciences Inc is a provider of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions dedicated to advancing and improving outcomes for healthcare practitioners and their patients. The company's commercialized non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL a long-acting, local analgesic currently approved for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA, an extended-release, intra-articular, corticosteroid injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis; and iovera, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. In addition, it is developing PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel gene therapy vector platform for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Pacira BioSciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Pacira BioSciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Pacira BioSciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacira BioSciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.73%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacira BioSciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.38%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pacira BioSciences's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.58, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

