What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $52.33, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $45.80, the current average has increased by 14.26%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Collegium Pharmaceutical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $60.00 $46.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $56.00 $48.00 Glen Santangelo Barclays Announces Overweight $58.00 - Les Sulewski Truist Securities Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Brandon Folkes HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $46.00 $46.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Collegium Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Collegium Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Capture valuable insights into Collegium Pharmaceutical's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Jornay, Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, and Symproic.

Financial Milestones: Collegium Pharmaceutical's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Collegium Pharmaceutical's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 31.42% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Collegium Pharmaceutical's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 12.43%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Collegium Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.97%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, Collegium Pharmaceutical faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

