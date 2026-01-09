Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Endeavour Silver

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $12.7, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 31.06% increase from the previous average price target of $9.69.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Endeavour Silver among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $14.50 $11.00 Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Lucas Pipes B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $11.00 $7.00 Cosmos Chiu CIBC Announces Outperformer $16.00 - Heiko F. Ihle HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $11.00 $9.75

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Endeavour Silver's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The Company has two operating mining segments which are located in Mexico, Guanacevi and Bolanitos. The company has one development project in Mexico, Terronera, as well as Exploration and Corporate segments. The Exploration segment consists of projects in the exploration and evaluation phases in Mexico, Chile, and the USA.

Endeavour Silver's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Endeavour Silver showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 167.26% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -29.37%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -8.08%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Endeavour Silver's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Endeavour Silver faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

