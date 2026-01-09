Sphere Entertainment Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

BullishSomewhat BullishIndifferentSomewhat BearishBearishTotal RatingsLast 30D1M Ago2M Ago3M Ago 4 3 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 1 1 0 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $83.4, along with a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 31.92% from the previous average price target of $63.22.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Sphere Entertainment is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Joyce Seaport Global Announces Buy $106.00 - Peter Henderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $95.00 $48.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $105.00 $75.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $91.00 $80.00 David Karnovsky JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $68.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $79.00 $69.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $78.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Sell $45.00 $35.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $65.00 $40.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Raises Buy $78.00 $76.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Sphere Entertainment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sphere Entertainment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sphere Entertainment's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Sphere Entertainment's Background

Sphere Entertainment Co is a live entertainment and media company. The firm creates, writes, casts, produces, and tours shows and events. The group has two reportable segments which includeSphere and MSG Networks. Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium, and MSG Networks operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, as well as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and authenticated streaming product.

Breaking Down Sphere Entertainment's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Sphere Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.18%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Sphere Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -38.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sphere Entertainment's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sphere Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, Sphere Entertainment adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

