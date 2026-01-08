What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Toast

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Toast (NYSE:TOST), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Toast, presenting an average target of $46.27, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 8.83% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.75.

The perception of Toast by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Chiodo UBS Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Maintains Overweight $43.00 $43.00 Thomas Poutrieux BNP Paribas Exane Announces Outperform $40.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $43.00 $47.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $50.00 $55.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $52.00 Samad Samana Jefferies Lowers Buy $45.00 $54.00 Josh Baer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $56.00 $54.00 Bryan Keane Citigroup Announces Buy $51.00 - Jason Kupferberg Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $47.00 - Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $41.00 $51.00

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Toast's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Toast's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Toast is an end-to-end technology platform designed to address the complex needs of the restaurant industry. The company generates point-in-time revenue through sales of its restaurant-grade hardware and recurring revenue in the form of take rates on restaurant transaction volume as well as subscriptions to its software solutions. As of fiscal 2024, the company provided services to 134,000 restaurant locations primarily in the US. Toast's typical customer is a mid-market restaurant generating slightly more than $1 million in revenue annually.

Toast: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Toast's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.13% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Toast's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Toast's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.66%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Toast adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

