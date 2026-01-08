7 Analysts Assess Figure Technology: What You Need To Know

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Figure Technology, revealing an average target of $53.0, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.91% increase from the previous average price target of $47.36.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Figure Technology's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $62.00 $52.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.50 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $55.00 $50.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Neutral $47.00 $41.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $51.00 $51.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $48.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Figure Technology. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Figure Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Figure Technology's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Figure Technology's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Figure Technology: A Closer Look

Figure Technology Solutions Inc is a suite of blockchain-based products and solutions centered around the vision of promoting efficiency and liquidity in financial markets. The company offers a technology-enabled loan origination system and paired this system with a distribution marketplace, Figure Connect, providing access to a deep and broad pool of capital markets partners.

Figure Technology: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Figure Technology's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 86.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 32.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Figure Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.6%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Figure Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

