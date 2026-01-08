4 Analysts Assess CBRE Group: What You Need To Know

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $185.5, a high estimate of $192.00, and a low estimate of $175.00. This current average has increased by 7.43% from the previous average price target of $172.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of CBRE Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $192.00 $185.00 Jade Rahmani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $185.00 $168.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Overweight $190.00 - Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $175.00 $165.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CBRE Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CBRE Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for CBRE Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of CBRE Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering CBRE Group: A Closer Look

CBRE Group provides a wide range of real estate services to owners, occupants, and investors worldwide, including leasing, property and project management, and capital markets advisory. CBRE's investment management arm manages over $140 billion for clients across diverse public and private real estate strategies.

CBRE Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: CBRE Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CBRE Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): CBRE Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, CBRE Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

