Deep Dive Into CoStar Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 2 1 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated CoStar Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $76.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has decreased by 13.02% from the previous average price target of $87.71.

A clear picture of CoStar Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $84.00 $97.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Lowers Buy $80.00 $105.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $55.00 $60.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $72.00 $77.00 Andrew Boone Citizens Lowers Market Outperform $78.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $60.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CoStar Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for CoStar Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering CoStar Group: A Closer Look

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors spanning office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many well-respected brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence into Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.36%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: CoStar Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.71%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.36%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: CoStar Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

