A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On American Eagle Outfitters Through 12 Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 6 3 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 5 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.25, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 26.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $18.41.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of American Eagle Outfitters by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $24.00 $20.00 Jon Keypour Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $25.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $31.00 $22.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Underperform $18.00 $11.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $25.00 $18.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $14.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $14.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $22.00 $21.50 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to American Eagle Outfitters. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Eagle Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of American Eagle Outfitters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of American Eagle Outfitters's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know American Eagle Outfitters Better

American Eagle Outfitters Inc is a specialty retailer. The company is engaged in the retail of apparel and accessories with company stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong. The Company leases all store premises, regional distribution facilities, some of its office space, and certain information technology and office equipment. American Eagle also has its online business. It operates in two segments: American Eagle and Aerie. The majority of its revenue comes from its primary brand, American Eagle, which offers an assortment of specialty apparel, accessories, and personal care products for women and men. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: American Eagle Outfitters's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, American Eagle Outfitters showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.71% as of 31 October, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Eagle Outfitters's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.21% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.21.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

