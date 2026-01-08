Americold Realty Trust Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.29, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 15.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $15.69.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Americold Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $13.00 $12.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Buy $16.00 $17.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $13.00 $14.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Neutral $13.00 $16.00 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $13.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $15.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $12.00 $15.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $12.00 $14.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $14.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $13.00 $17.00 Samir Khanal Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $13.00 $19.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $17.00 $20.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $14.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Americold Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Americold Realty Trust analyst ratings.

Delving into Americold Realty Trust's Background

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.4 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Milestones: Americold Realty Trust's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Americold Realty Trust's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.37%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Americold Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.41.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.