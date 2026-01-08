The Analyst Verdict: Li Auto In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $18.76, with a high estimate of $20.20 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 19.76% lower than the prior average price target of $23.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Li Auto by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $19.00 $18.00 Yuqian Ding HSBC Lowers Hold $18.60 $30.30 Jiong Shao Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $24.00 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $18.00 $19.00 Yiming Wang China Renaissance Announces Hold $18.50 - Jeff Chung Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.20 $25.60 Alexander Potter Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $19.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Li Auto. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Li Auto. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Li Auto compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Li Auto compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Li Auto's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Li Auto's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Li Auto analyst ratings.

About Li Auto

Li Auto is a leading Chinese NEV manufacturer that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart NEVs. The company started volume production of its first model Li One in November 2019. The model is a six-seater, large, premium plug-in electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. It sold over 500,000 NEVs in 2024, accounting for about 4% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. Beyond Li One, the company expands its product line, including both BEVs and PHEVs, to target a broader consumer base.

Breaking Down Li Auto's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Li Auto's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -36.17%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Li Auto's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -2.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Li Auto's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.86%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Li Auto's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.4% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, Li Auto adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.