Expert Outlook: Boot Barn Holdings Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $245.88, a high estimate of $282.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.75% from the previous average price target of $239.29.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Boot Barn Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $265.00 $248.00 Jon Keypour Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $282.00 $276.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $276.00 $264.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $225.00 $210.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $248.00 $241.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $218.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Raises Buy $226.00 $218.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Boot Barn Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boot Barn Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boot Barn Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Boot Barn Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Boot Barn Holdings

Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores. The company sells western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States. It is a single operating segment, which includes net sales generated from its retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Key Indicators: Boot Barn Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Boot Barn Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 18.69% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Boot Barn Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boot Barn Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.55%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boot Barn Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boot Barn Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

