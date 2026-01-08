6 Analysts Have This To Say About Principal Financial Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $90.17, a high estimate of $103.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. This current average has increased by 6.08% from the previous average price target of $85.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Principal Financial Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Nadel UBS Raises Neutral $92.00 $88.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Announces Neutral $103.00 - John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $100.00 $94.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $91.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $74.00 $73.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Principal Financial Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Principal Financial Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Principal Financial Group: A Closer Look

Principal Financial Group Inc is a financial services provider. It offers various financial products and services including retirement, asset management, and workplace benefits and protection solutions to individuals and institutional clients. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the following reportable segments; Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection. Maximum revenue is generated from the Retirement and Income Solutions segment which provides workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities (including RILAs), pension risk transfer, and investment services to businesses, their employees, and other individuals.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Principal Financial Group

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Principal Financial Group's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.25% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Financial Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.81%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Financial Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Financial Group's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Principal Financial Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.