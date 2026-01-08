What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hub Group

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $44.5, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $40.33, the current average has increased by 10.34%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Hub Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $55.00 $42.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $40.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $44.00 Robert Salmon Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $47.00 - Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $40.00 $38.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Raises Neutral $42.00 $41.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $38.00 $37.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Announces Outperform $40.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hub Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hub Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hub Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hub Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hub Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Hub Group's Background

Hub Group ranks among the largest providers of rail intermodal service. Roughly 60% of consolidated revenue comes from Hub's intermodal and transportation solutions division. ITS includes its flagship intermodal operations, which use the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement of containers, as well as its dedicated truckload shipping unit. Hub's logistics segment includes its asset-light truck brokerage operations along with its outsourced transportation management, warehousing and fulfillment, and heavy-goods final mile delivery offerings. Hub often makes tuck-in acquisitions that expand its brokerage, last-mile, and dedicated offerings.

Breaking Down Hub Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hub Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -5.31%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hub Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.06% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hub Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.