Demystifying Albertsons Companies: Insights From 13 Analyst Reviews

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 6 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 4 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Albertsons Companies, presenting an average target of $22.62, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Experiencing a 5.16% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $23.85.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albertsons Companies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Palmer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $23.00 $24.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $23.00 $25.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Underweight $17.00 $19.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $23.00 $25.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $22.00 $24.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $20.00 $21.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $21.00 $22.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $29.00 $28.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $25.00 $27.00 Kendall Toscano B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $22.00 $24.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $24.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albertsons Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Albertsons Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket operator in the United States with about 2,300 stores across a variety of banners. Around 80% of the firm's sales comes from nonperishable and fresh food, of which 26% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers at about 20% of its store locations and pharmacies at 75%. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of the outstanding shares.

Understanding the Numbers: Albertsons Companies's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.96%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.63%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, Albertsons Companies faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

