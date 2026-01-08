Moodys Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 12 analysts have released ratings for Moodys (NYSE:MCO), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 5 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Moodys and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $553.92, accompanied by a high estimate of $620.00 and a low estimate of $471.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.61% increase from the previous average price target of $539.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of Moodys by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $620.00 $540.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Buy $574.00 $471.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $570.00 $524.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Neutral $550.00 $539.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $560.00 $580.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Lowers Hold $471.00 $526.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $620.00 $597.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $507.00 $534.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $521.00 $534.00 Sean Kennedy Mizuho Raises Neutral $539.00 $532.00 David Motemeden Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $535.00 $531.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Raises Overweight $580.00 $570.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moodys. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Moodys compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Moodys's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Moodys's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moodys analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moodys

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and often (depending on bond issuance levels) a majority of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

A Deep Dive into Moodys's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Moodys's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.7%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Moodys's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.19%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moodys's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 16.34%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moodys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Moodys's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.86. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

