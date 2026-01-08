16 Analysts Assess Duolingo: What You Need To Know

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 3 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $266.88, a high estimate of $465.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This current average represents a 25.93% decrease from the previous average price target of $360.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Duolingo's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $160.00 $185.00 Arvind Ramnani Truist Securities Announces Buy $245.00 - Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Lowers Buy $250.00 $301.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $220.00 $210.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $205.00 $220.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $250.00 $425.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $465.00 Ygal Arounian Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $375.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $300.00 $600.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $185.00 $239.00 Wyatt Swanson DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $220.00 $300.00 Mario Lu Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $230.00 $390.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Lowers Buy $300.00 $460.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Lowers Buy $450.00 $500.00 Bryan Smilek JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $465.00 $515.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Duolingo. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Duolingo compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Duolingo's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Duolingo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Duolingo: A Closer Look

Duolingo Inc is a technology company that develops a mobile learning platform to learn languages and is the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Its products are powered by sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence and delivered with class art, animation, and design to make it easier for learners to stay motivated master new material, and achieve their learning goals. Its solutions include the Duolingo Language Learning App, Super Duolingo, Duolingo English Test: AI-Driven Language Assessment, Duolingo For Schools, Duolingo ABC, and Duolingo Math. It has four predominant sources of revenue; time-based subscriptions, in-app advertising placement by third parties, and the Duolingo English Test, and In-App Purchases.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Duolingo

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Duolingo's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 41.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 107.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Duolingo's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 25.58%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Duolingo's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Duolingo's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

