Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Compass

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Compass (NYSE:COMP), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $11.5, with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $8.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 15.81% increase from the previous average price target of $9.93.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Compass by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $15.00 $12.50 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $13.00 $9.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $12.50 $11.00 Chris Kuntarich UBS Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $9.00 $8.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $7.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Compass. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Compass compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Compass's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Compass's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

About Compass

Compass Inc provides an end-to-end platform that empowers residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry and enabling core brokerage services. Business operations are conducted in the United States and earn revenue domestically.

A Deep Dive into Compass's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Compass displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Compass's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.25% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Compass's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.29%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Compass adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

