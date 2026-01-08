Deep Dive Into Designer Brands Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Designer Brands, revealing an average target of $6.0, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $4.50. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.11% increase from the previous average price target of $5.08.

The perception of Designer Brands by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $7.50 $7.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $7.00 $4.50 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $7.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $4.50 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Designer Brands. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Designer Brands compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Designer Brands's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Designer Brands's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Designer Brands

Designer Brands Inc is a designer, producer, and retailer of footwear and accessories. The company operates in three reportable segments: the U.S. Retail segment, the Canada Retail segment and the Brand Portfolio segment. The U.S. Retail segment operates the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse banner through its direct-to-consumer U.S. stores and e-commerce site. The Canada Retail segment operates The Shoe Company and DSW banners through its direct-to-consumer Canada stores and e-commerce sites. The Brand Portfolio segment earns revenue from the sale of wholesale products to retailers, commissions for serving retailers as the design and buying agent for products under private labels, and the sale of branded products through its direct-to-consumer e-commerce sites.

Understanding the Numbers: Designer Brands's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Designer Brands's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.19%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Designer Brands's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Designer Brands's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.29%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

