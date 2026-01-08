Assessing PotlatchDeltic: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PotlatchDeltic, revealing an average target of $45.57, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average has decreased by 8.33% from the previous average price target of $49.71.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of PotlatchDeltic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $45.00 $51.00 George Staphos B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $46.00 $49.00 Kurt Yinger DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $40.00 $54.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $48.00 $48.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $45.00 $49.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $51.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PotlatchDeltic. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PotlatchDeltic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PotlatchDeltic's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into PotlatchDeltic's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp is a REIT that owns and manages forestland in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Minnesota, and Mississippi. Potlach operates in three segments. The timberlands segment covers the planting and harvesting of trees, as well as the construction and maintenance of roads. The wood products segment manufactures and distributes lumber, plywood, and other wood products. The real estate segment covers the sales generated from company-owned timberlands, as well as commercial and residential properties. The timberlands and the wood product segments combined drive the majority of the company's revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: PotlatchDeltic's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PotlatchDeltic's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.24%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PotlatchDeltic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PotlatchDeltic's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PotlatchDeltic's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

