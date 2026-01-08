What Analysts Are Saying About Bread Finl Hldgs Stock

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Bread Finl Hldgs (NYSE:BFH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 3 1 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 1

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $73.09, along with a high estimate of $92.00 and a low estimate of $52.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $64.50, the current average has increased by 13.32%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Bread Finl Hldgs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $85.00 $68.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Announces Buy $92.00 - Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $61.00 $52.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $72.00 $72.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $72.00 $64.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $68.00 $60.00 Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Raises Hold $68.00 $63.00 Jon G. Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $70.00 $64.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Underweight $52.00 $50.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $72.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bread Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bread Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bread Finl Hldgs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bread Finl Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bread Finl Hldgs

Formed by a combination of JCPenney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Bread Financial is a provider of private-label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Bread's credit cards to their customers. The company also retains a minority interest in spun-off LoyaltyOne, which operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Financial Milestones: Bread Finl Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Bread Finl Hldgs's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.22% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bread Finl Hldgs's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bread Finl Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

