A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Revolve Gr Through 8 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.25, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.22% increase from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Revolve Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $31.00 $23.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Janine Stichter BTIG Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $23.00 Matt Koranda Roth Capital Raises Buy $30.00 $27.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $21.00 $19.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $24.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Revolve Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Revolve Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Revolve Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Revolve Gr

Revolve Group Inc is an emerging e-commerce retailer, selling women's dresses, handbags, shoes, beauty products, and incidentals across its marketplace properties, Revolve and FWRD. The platform is built to suit the "next-generation customer," emphasizing mobile commerce, influencer marketing, and occupying an aspirational but attainable luxury niche. With $1.1 billion in 2024 net sales, the firm sits just outside the top 30 apparel retailers (by sales) in the U.S, but has consistently generated robust top-line growth as the industry continues to favor digital channels. Revolve generates approximately 18% of sales from private-label offerings, while focusing on building an inventory of distinctive products from emerging fashion brands with less than $10 million in annual sales.

Revolve Gr: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Revolve Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revolve Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revolve Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Revolve Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.07, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

