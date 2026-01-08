What Analysts Are Saying About Canada Goose Holdings Stock

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS) underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $12.25, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 4.26% from the previous average price target of $11.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Canada Goose Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $14.00 $12.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $11.00 $13.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Omar Saad Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $12.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Canada Goose Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Canada Goose Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Canada Goose Holdings's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Canada Goose Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Canada Goose Holdings Better

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada-based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations. The Wholesale segment comprises sales made to a mix of retailers and international distributors, who are partners that have exclusive rights to an entire market, and travel retail locations. Geographically, it has a presence in Canada, the United States, North America, Greater China, Asia, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Canada Goose Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Canada Goose Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.79% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canada Goose Holdings's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canada Goose Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canada Goose Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, Canada Goose Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

