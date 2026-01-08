Laureate Education Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.67% increase from the previous average price target of $32.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Laureate Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andre Salles UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Marcelo Santos JP Morgan Announces Overweight $40.00 - Andre Salles UBS Raises Buy $36.00 $35.00 Javier Martinez Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Laureate Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Laureate Education compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Laureate Education's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Laureate Education's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Laureate Education

Laureate Education Inc is an international community of universities. The company provides higher education programs and services to students through an international network of licensed universities and higher education institutions. Its geographical segments include Peru and Mexico.

Laureate Education: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Laureate Education displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Laureate Education's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Laureate Education's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Laureate Education's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Laureate Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.39.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

